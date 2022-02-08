Nottinghamshire County Show organisers hope 'TV Clarkson effect' will bring the crowds back as event returns

The show, which had to be cancelled for the last two years, will take place at the Newark Showground on May 14 and feature a mix of prize-winning livestock, equine, traditional countryside fun and games, trade stands, local food producers and shopping and craft stalls.

It is the 137th time the show has been held and it now has a new organising committee, which has also taken the decision to hold the event on one day, instead of the traditional two.

The show will have more emphasis on animals and outdoor pursuits than in previous years, with a host of events, including a family-friendly dog show for canine all-comers and an interactive fact-finding trail for children, being planned, alongside the reinstatement of the grand parade of livestock in the main ring.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Nottinghamshire County Show is back this year

Elsewhere there will be a fur and feather tent, a food festival, a display of vintage tractors, a village green area featuring maypole dancing and classic countryside games and a wild and wacky lawnmower race staged by the Nottinghamshire Young Farmers Club.

The show is organised by the Newark and Nottinghamshire Agricultural Society and is one of the earliest county shows in the UK events calendar.

It attracts thousands of people, suppliers and competitors every year and May’s event represents the first time that the local rural community will have come together since the start of the pandemic two years ago.

Richard Sheldon, chairman of the show committee, can't wait for May 14

Success

Organisers hope the runaway success of reality TV farming shows such as Clarkson’s Farm on Amazon Prime, BBC One’s Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure and Channel Five’s Our Yorkshire Farm, will inspire members of the public to come along.

And they hope the experience of lockdown, when more people explored the local countryside on their doorstep, will have sparked a new-found interest in the rural way of life.

Richard Sheldon, show committee chairman , said: “It’s wonderful to be able to look forward to the show after what has been a difficult and a long two years and we can’t wait for May 14.

Many of the traditional features of the show will be back this year

“It was a big decision for us to switch to one day, but we felt it would enable us to focus all of our efforts into staging a fresh show with a host of new attractions to mark its return to the calendar.

“So much has changed in the world and the rural environment since our last show, but what hasn’t changed is the pride we all have in our way of life and our determination to bring thousands of people together to enjoy the best livestock competitions, produce and activities our county has to offer.

“Travel restrictions during lockdown and the TV programmes, especially the Clarkson effect, has raised interest in the countryside and our way of life and we hope it will inspire people to come down and find out what farming and country living is all about.”

For tickets and more information, see nottinghamshirecountyshow.com

The show will feature activities and attractions for visitors of all ages