Nottinghamshire County Council elections: Mansfield district voter turnout 2025

The turnout figures for each Mansfield division are in.

Verification of votes was completed earlier this morning.

The count of votes will now begin.

The turnout figures for each division is as follows:

Mansfield East - 33 per cent

Mansfield South - 31 per cent

Mansfield West - 28 per cent

Warsop - 31 per cent

Total votes to count today:

Warsop - 2,917

Mansfield West - 4,913

Mansfield East - 5,999

Mansfield South - 5,924

A by-election for Mansfield North will be scheduled in the coming weeks following the death of a candidate.

In 2021, during the last Nottinghamshire County Council elections in Mansfield, the electorate consisted of 81,566 voters.

The turnout for each division was as follows: Warsop division had a turnout of 29.7per cent , Mansfield North division had 32.3 per cent , Mansfield South division had 32.6 per cent , Mansfield East division had 30.5 per cent and Mansfield West division had 29.5 per cent.

All 2025 results will be published at www.mansfield.gov.uk/electionresults2025.