Nottinghamshire County Council elections: Mansfield district voter turnout 2025

By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd May 2025, 11:40 BST
The turnout figures for each Mansfield division are in.

Verification of votes was completed earlier this morning.

The count of votes will now begin.

The turnout figures for each division is as follows:

Image shared of the Mansfield count by Mansfield District Council.Image shared of the Mansfield count by Mansfield District Council.
  • Mansfield East - 33 per cent
  • Mansfield South - 31 per cent
  • Mansfield West - 28 per cent
  • Warsop - 31 per cent

Total votes to count today:

  • Warsop - 2,917
  • Mansfield West - 4,913
  • Mansfield East - 5,999
  • Mansfield South - 5,924

A by-election for Mansfield North will be scheduled in the coming weeks following the death of a candidate.

In 2021, during the last Nottinghamshire County Council elections in Mansfield, the electorate consisted of 81,566 voters.

The turnout for each division was as follows: Warsop division had a turnout of 29.7per cent , Mansfield North division had 32.3 per cent , Mansfield South division had 32.6 per cent , Mansfield East division had 30.5 per cent and Mansfield West division had 29.5 per cent.

All 2025 results will be published at www.mansfield.gov.uk/electionresults2025.

