Nottinghamshire County Council elections: Mansfield district voter turnout 2025
Verification of votes was completed earlier this morning.
The count of votes will now begin.
The turnout figures for each division is as follows:
- Mansfield East - 33 per cent
- Mansfield South - 31 per cent
- Mansfield West - 28 per cent
- Warsop - 31 per cent
Total votes to count today:
- Warsop - 2,917
- Mansfield West - 4,913
- Mansfield East - 5,999
- Mansfield South - 5,924
A by-election for Mansfield North will be scheduled in the coming weeks following the death of a candidate.
In 2021, during the last Nottinghamshire County Council elections in Mansfield, the electorate consisted of 81,566 voters.
The turnout for each division was as follows: Warsop division had a turnout of 29.7per cent , Mansfield North division had 32.3 per cent , Mansfield South division had 32.6 per cent , Mansfield East division had 30.5 per cent and Mansfield West division had 29.5 per cent.
All 2025 results will be published at www.mansfield.gov.uk/electionresults2025.
