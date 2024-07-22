Nottinghamshire councillors united in support for pledge to prevent suicides

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nottinghamshire county councillors have unanimously supported a motion to adopt a suicide prevention charter and agree to provide mental health, self-harm, suicide and bereavement awareness training for councillors.

The motion was presented at full council meeting on July 18 by Mansfield West councillor Paul Henshaw (Lab), alongside Labour group deputy leader Coun Mike Pringle and cabinet member Coun Scott Carlton (Con), who is also the council’s mental health champion.

During the debate, several councillors shared emotive stories of the effect issues of suicide and bereavement have had on their lives and how it has impacted the communities they represent.

In closing the debate, which was supported unanimously, Coun Henshaw said: “It’s great that we can have consensus in a political forum.”

Coun Paul Henshaw was one of the councillors who proposed the motion. Photo: Submitted

Speaking after the meeting, he continued: “After several weeks of adversarial politics throughout the General Election campaign, it was good to see councillors work together on a vitally important issue like this in good faith.”

“It was truly moving to hear councillors from across the chamber share their personal stories relating to mental health, suicide and bereavement.

“Some of these painful memories were still clearly very raw and difficult to express.

“All councillors who shared their stories with such openness and strength about how they have been impacted should feel proud and be commended, as being open and talking is so important, it could save lives.”

If you need urgent crisis support, you can contact the Nottinghamshire Mental Health Crisis Line on 0808 1963779 or the Samaritans on 11612 both available 24 hours.