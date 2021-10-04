Nottinghamshire Council recognised for being equal and inclusive work place
Nottinghamshire Council has been named a Disability Confident Leader for its work creating an equal and inclusive working environment for its employees.
It means the authority has adhered to a number of measures set out by the government to ensure disabled people and those with long-term illnesses have an opportunity to fulfil their potential and realise their aspirations.
The council will be an accredited leader for three years – and it says the status will help it make the most of the talents disabled people can bring to the workplace.
Coun Gordon Wheeler, council personnel committee chairman, said he was delighted the authority had been recognised.
He said: “We are proud to have been given leader accreditation and I would like to thank everybody involved for their hard work in making this possible.
“The council is committed to being a Disability Confident Leader and providing an equal and inclusive working environment – ensuring people with disabilities or long-term conditions have access to the same opportunities as everybody else.”
The council will now promote the scheme to other local authorities and external partners, as well as encourage employers in its supply chain to demonstrate their commitment to equality and inclusivity by signing up to the Disability Confident Scheme.
It will also continue to develop its successful inhouse coaching, mentoring and buddy programmes to ensure disabled employees are supported and will offer peer support to other employers looking to introduce similar initiatives.
Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.