Nottinghamshire council leads meet with Trentbarton to discuss at risk bus service serving Mansfield and Ashfield

Coun Neil Clarke MBE, cabinet member for Transport and Environment at Nottinghamshire County Council, met with the transport operator to try and find a solution.

The 141 service, which runs between between Sutton and Nottingham, via Skegby, King’s Mill Hospital, Mansfield, Rainworth, Blidworth and Ravenshead, is currently supported by a subsidy from the county council of £35,000 a year.

During the pandemic and into this year the Government have supported bus companies so that routes can continue to operate through the Bus Recovery Grant.

However, this subsidy funding, which is in addition to the £35,000 from the county council, is coming to an end in September and Trentbarton have taken a commercial decision to no longer operate this route, as passenger levels have not recovered to a commercially sustainable level.

Coun Neil Clarke MBE said: “I organised and chaired a meeting with senior Trentbarton representatives and local county and district councillors to discuss the 141 service.

"The meeting was very constructive and while we recognise the commercial decision taken to stop the service, we also know how important this bus route is.

"That’s why we are progressing with work to explore other options to provide sustainable bus services in this area.”