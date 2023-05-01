Nottinghamshire children's and youth charity appears on BBC Songs of Praise

Presenter JB Gill, famed for being a member of JLS and now owns his own farm, visited the charity's premises Turner Farm, to meet young people and one of its extraordinary farm workers, to find out more.

JB spent time on the charity’s farm, a development of 48 acres on the outskirts of Swanwick, Derbyshire, to meet young people who have disengaged with learning or are struggling to access mainstream education, who spend time at the farm involved in alternative education courses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farm enables the young people to learn, grow and aspire to reach their potential.

JB Gill interviewing Dorothy Whittaker at Turner Farm, during the filming of Songs of Praise.

One 15-year-old featured on the programme, who has been visiting the farm for a couple of years, said: “I don’t really like school, so it’s better being here learning more things than school.”

Valley CiDS also provides people in their local communities with various opportunities to volunteer and work for the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of those who has benefitted from this is Ben Elliot, who was also featured in the episode.

Ben started his journey with Valley CiDS by volunteering in his local Lighthouse Charity Shop, and now works two days a week on the Turner Farm site, using the knowledge and skills gained from managing his own allotment to oversee the farm’s horticulture areas.

Farm worker Ben Elliot talks about the work he does on the farm and his positive experience of Valley CiDS.

Working on the farm for Ben has been a lifeline and has given him employment, when many employers rejected him, which Ben believes was due to his disability, as Ben has cerebral palsy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the difference Valley CiDS has made to his life, Ben said: “I do believe that Valley CiDS has helped me achieve my goals and I would like to say thank you.”

JB also spent time talking to the charity's founder Dorothy Whittaker, who explained how the charity had started in the Swanwick area, when Dorothy felt passionate about her community and schools and young people aspiring to reach their potential.

The charity was started and funded by opening a local charity shop in the area. Valley CiDS remains being funded by their chain of Lighthouse Charity Shops across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire and there are now 34 in total.

When speaking on Songs of Praise, Dorothy recalled a conversation that she once had with a teacher, whose pupils attended the farm, saying “coming here to this farm, keeps them attending school the other two days”, so it is very meaningful to the those who attend and they benefit from their experience, learning valuable skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Tannahill, Valley CiDS chief executive officer, said: “We were excited and privileged to be able to share with Songs of Praise viewers the work we do, supporting local children, young people and families to develop their full potential. As a charity, we have a passion to serve, inspire and empower those we support, to make a positive difference in their lives.”