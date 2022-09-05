Nottinghamshire care home staff to get Covid-19 booster at work as eligible groups urged to get a jab this autumn
Social care staff from across Nottinghamshire have put forward their views to help shape the Covid-19 vaccination strategy.
Nottinghamshire County Council’s frontline staff were invited to share their thoughts in an online survey in July and the survey found that many social care staff would like the opportunity to have the Covid-19 vaccination at their place of work.
Many residents, including vital social care staff, have busy lives and finding time to get vaccinated between work and family commitments can be challenging.
Based on the feedback received, the Council’s Public Health Team has made arrangements for staff working in care homes for older adults to have the chance to get vaccinated while at work this autumn. The programme will be delivered by the Mobile Vaccination Team.
More broadly, people who are aged 50 and over, residents in care homes for older people, those with underlying health conditions, pregnant women and health and social care staff will be offered a Covid-19 booster vaccine this autumn. The National Booking Service will be available for those who are eligible for the autumn booster jab.
Coun Matt Barney, the council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health said: “I want to thank those who took the time to give their views and all social care staff across the county for their hard work and dedication throughout the pandemic.
"We want to do everything we can to continue to make getting vaccinated as simple and straightforward as possible.
“Covid-19 will still be with us as we move into the challenging autumn and winter periods and the council’s Public Health Team, working with its partners in the NHS, is committed to making the Covid-19 vaccination accessible to all social care staff, to keep those using, living and working in social care as safe as possible.
“I’d also like to encourage all those eligible for the autumn booster to get the jab when they are invited. Vaccination remains our best defence against infection.”
The NHS will contact people when it is their turn to book a Covid-19 vaccine – there is no need to contact the NHS to arrange an appointment until the booking system has opened.