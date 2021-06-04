Nottinghamshire campaigners urge Amazon to protect their workers and let them form a union

Unite, Britain and Ireland’s largest union, is calling on Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos, to sign up to a declaration of neutrality which would guarantee workers the freedom to talk with and form a union without fear.

Unite executive officer, Sharon Graham said: "Unite has written to Jeff Bezos to call on him to make a clear commitment to the UK workforce and sign up to a declaration of neutrality.

"The declaration would guarantee workers, including workers at the Mansfield Fulfilment Centre and around Nottinghamshire the freedom to talk with and form a union without fear.

Campaigners unfurled a giant banner at Southwell Minster