Nottinghamshire campaigners urge Amazon to protect their workers and let them form a union
Campaigners from the Unite trade union gathered outside Southwell Minster to call on Amazon to sign up to a declaration which would guarantee workers the freedom to talk with and form a union without fear.
Unite, Britain and Ireland’s largest union, is calling on Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos, to sign up to a declaration of neutrality which would guarantee workers the freedom to talk with and form a union without fear.
Unite executive officer, Sharon Graham said: "Unite has written to Jeff Bezos to call on him to make a clear commitment to the UK workforce and sign up to a declaration of neutrality.
"The declaration would guarantee workers, including workers at the Mansfield Fulfilment Centre and around Nottinghamshire the freedom to talk with and form a union without fear.
"If the company is genuine about creating good jobs in the UK then it should be more than happy to sign the declaration.”