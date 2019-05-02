Nottinghamshire businesses needed for "It’s a Knockout" charity sports day

Places are still available for Nottinghamshire companies to sign up to a ‘school sports day for adults’.

It’s a Knockout will take place on Thursday July 4, and will raise money for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People. Based on the popular TV show, the event sees teams rotate through 12 different games, from a banana dash, dinghy derby and a basketball shootout to a costumed chicken run.

Rainbows, which provides care and support to children and young people with life-limiting illnesses and their families from Nottinghamshire, needs local businesses to sign up.

Tom Stanyard, corporate fundraiser at Rainbows, said: “We aim to raise around £20,000 for the vital work of Rainbows and we still have a few places for teams to get on board and support us. So please, get your colleagues together and enter a team of six to 10 people, have a great time, a good laugh and raise money for Rainbows.”

The event, at 3M Sports Field, Loughborough, starts at 5pm and entry is £150 per team with a £700 fundraising commitment.

For more information, visit rainbows.co.uk/events/its-knockout or contact Tom on tom.stanyard@rainbows.co.uk or 01509 283919.