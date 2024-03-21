Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 28 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 28 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, March 10, figures show.
By Will Grimond
Published 21st Mar 2024, 09:26 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 10:45 GMT
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 10, was down from 51 on the same day the previous week.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 46 per cent.

Seventeen new patients with Covid were also admitted to hospital in Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to March 8.

