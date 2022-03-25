Initially, some of the students put themselves forward for the challenge event at the University of Nottingham freshers fair in September 2021.

All funds raised will be split between The Salvation Army churches and the centre at Nottingham Meadows, Sneinton and William Booth Memorial Halls, built in tribute to the founder of the Christian church and charity.

The five brave students will take to the sky on April 23 at Langar Airfield in Nottingham and skydive from 10,000ft, falling at 120mph.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A picture of all students taking part in the skydive.

Chloe Powney (21), a PGCE student from the University of Nottingham, expressed her excitement at the prospect of the challenge.

“Now more than ever, more and more people are needing the help, support and comfort The Salvation Army offers,” Chloe said. “By pushing myself further than I ever have before by doing this skydive, I hope to help do my part in supporting the wonderful people in the city I study in, through the fantastic Salvation Army!”

Nathan Ottaway (21), studying at Nottingham Trent University said: “I am really looking forward to the challenge of the skydive and even better that the money raised will go to support those in need in Nottingham.”

University of Nottingham students Thomas Revill (19) and Travis Poulton (21) will also be taking up The Salvation Army challenge skydive, as will Dani Wilkinson (20) from Nottingham Trent University.

The Salvation Army churches in Nottingham support their local communities with food banks, anti-human trafficking and modern-day slavery (survivor support), hot meals for the homeless, activities for older people, youth and student support, toddler play groups and pastoral support for all in their communities.

Each skydiver will need to raise at least £550 to be able to take part in the challenge event organised by The Salvation Army.

If members of the public would like to support the students in their fundraising challenges, the details can be found here:

For more stories from our website click here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.