The decision follows the successful staging of the fair over 10 days in 2022, which saw an extra 130,000 visitors in comparison with the five-day event in 2019.

More than half-a-million visitors came to Goose Fair last year from across the region, helping to generate a significant economic uplift for the city.

This included visitor spend and local event suppliers and companies, who provided the visiting showmen with goods ranging from catering supplies and consumables to accommodation.

Nottingham's Good Fair will again be on for 10 days this year

In reaching this decision, it was recognised that a 10-day fair does impact on local residents and some businesses in and around the Forest Recreation Ground.

The council will work with those affected to seek to mitigate some of the concerns raised during last year’s fair.

The environmental impact of the event, both on the city’s carbon neutral ambitions and more locally on Hyson Green, has also been considered.

Showmen’s Guild members attending the fair will now pay a three per cent levy on the site fees, to help the event become more sustainable in future years.

With more than 250 rides and attractions and thrills aplenty for all ages, the fair is one of the largest travelling fun fairs in Europe, and Nottingham city’s biggest event in its annual events calendar.

No decision has been made on the length of the fair in future years.

Coun Pavlos Kotsonis, Nottingham Council portfolio holder for leisure, culture and planning, said: “Nottingham’s Goose Fair has been staged annually since at least 1284, so it’s great to see it will return in 2023 for a 10-day event.

“This longer period will allow opportunities for more local and regional visitors, increase the city’s economic uplift, and enable new and impressive rides and attractions as well as returning favourites.

“We look forward to welcoming the Showmen’s Guild back for another fantastic event for all the family to enjoy.”

