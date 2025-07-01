Nottingham Forest City Ground expansion plans approved after dispute over traffic problems

Nottingham Forest’s City Ground expansion plans have been given the go-ahead after councillors weighed up the ‘overwhelmingly positive’ economic benefits against parking and traffic concerns.

Proposals to redevelop the existing Peter Taylor stand and build a new apartment block were first granted permission by Rushcliffe Council in July 2022, after their unveiling in 2019.

The new £130m plans are largely the same, but they returned to the council’s planning committee for consideration because of the ‘extended passage of time' since they were first approved.

At the meeting on June 26, members were informed the plans were considered again ‘in the interests of sound decision-making'.

Nottingham Forest have had their City Ground expansion plans approved. Photo: Submitted

After almost two hours of discussion they were unanimously approved.

Council officer Charoltte Caven-Atack said the plans would provide improved paving, lighting and planting to enhance the attractiveness of the area, while the new Peter Taylor stand would become the tallest at the ground.

The stand was originally constructed in 1965, before being rebuilt in 1968, and the approval means it can now be expanded with capacity for 10,000 fans.

Hospitality suites and boxes will also be increased in size, with the largest suite expected to have room for 1,200 people.

Revised plans for the apartments, which have seen the number of units reduced from 250 in the initial submission to 169, were also given outline planning permission

More detailed plans must be submitted for approval in due course.

During the meeting Ms Caven-Atack said ‘significant weight' should be afforded to positive economic impact of the scheme, including the creation of more than 260 net jobs.

The committee heard from a number of speakers, including a legal representative for the club, and a number of local councillors.

Chris Potts, Nottingham Forest’s representative, said: “With a capacity of 30,000, we know the City Ground needs to evolve.

“The planning application before you, regarding the Peter Taylor stand and housing scheme, has been stress tested by your officers and the county not once, but twice.”

Coun Penny Gowland (Lab), who represents the nearby Abbey ward, and Coun Sue Mallender (Green), for the Lady Bay ward, spoke out against the proposals.

Their primary concerns related to traffic and parking.

Coun Gowland said: “Forest are bringing national and international visitors to our area, we don’t want them to be faced with snarled up areas full of irate residents and commuters.

Committee members later discussed traffic and parking concerns, alongside the economic benefits of the scheme.

Coun Steve Calvert (Lab), for Abbey ward, said there were many benefits, but admitted: “The existing travel plan is inadequate.

“As it stands today, it feels like we are relying on a wing and a prayer to improve conditions for residents.

“I say to the local authorities and Forest, work with them and listen to their concerns.”

Coun Ted Birch (Ind), for Cropwell, said: “We would love to live in a utopia where there were great parking solutions, but there isn’t.

"I do note pre-application there were 2, 538 letters of support, and only 116 letters to object.

"If there was a huge groundswell of local residents being so concerned about this, there would many letters coming in.

Later he described the economic benefits of the scheme as ‘overwhelmingly positive’.

Despite being given planning approval back in 2022, progress on the plans failed to materialise after the club hit a number of hurdles.

To now go ahead with the development, the club must first replace the Nottingham Rowing Club’s Britannia boathouse, which it needs to demolish to make way for the new scheme.

A legal agreement has been drawn up ensuring no work can start without replacement facilities being built, and the committee heard both Forest and the rowing club are in agreement.

Negotiations between Forest and former City Ground landowner Nottingham City Council also hit delays last year following a dispute over how much rent the club pays.

The Labour-led council had been asking for more rent from the club upon its promotion to the Premier League.

However, it has since agreed to sell the land to the club.

A decision to buy the land was conditional to permission being granted for the stadium expansion plans, the club previously said.

The club posted on X, formerly Twitter, to say they were ‘delighted’ the application was approved and will be providing more updates soon.