Home to the legendary Robin Hood and with a longstanding history of rebellion within Nottingham Castle, the three-day medieval weekend will showcase cave tours, a medieval encampment, have-a-go archery and a meet-and-greet by Robin Hood himself.

It will include the Lincolnshire medieval re-enactment society, Knights of Skirbeck, providing a unique blend of living history and entertainment across Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Norfolk and throughout the UK since 2008.

In line with its recent sold-out events for the Coronation and Eurovision, once again entry will be just £1 per day, giving visitors of all ages a chance to rediscover the castle grounds before the site’s full reopening in June.

Nottingham Castle is holding a Medieval Legends weekend this May Bank Holiday.

Beyond the medieval activities in the grounds, on site there will be mouthwatering food and drink options within the castle’s visitor centre and café, and the shop will even have child-friendly archery sets for little ones inspired to take up a new hobby.

Tickets for the May Bank Holiday Medieval Legends activities are available on the Visit Nottinghamshire website via www.visit-nottinghamshire.co.uk/whats-on/medieval-legends-at-nottingham-castle-p675641 and tickets cost £1 per person. Kids under five get in free and carers are free per paid ticket.

Nottingham City Council’s portfolio holder for leisure, culture and planning, Coun Pavlos Kotsonis, said: “I am delighted to be able to announce the ‘Medieval Legends’ at Nottingham Castle, with the attendance of Robin Hood himself, for the Bank Holiday at the end of May.

“We’ve already seen with the Coronation events and the sold-out Eurovision event, that people are eager to return to the site – and we’re very keen to welcome them back with another sneak preview that is in keeping with Nottingham Castle’s medieval heritage.”

There's lots going on including cave tours, a medieval encampment, have-a-go archery and even a meet-and-greet by Robin Hood himself.

