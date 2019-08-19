Northern train ticket sale includes 10p tickets to major cities

A huge train ticket sale means adults can travel for just 10p - and kids for 5p.

Northern has slashed prices on tens of thousands of train tickets, meaning passengers can travel for pocket change.

You can bag 10p tickets for journeys from Chesterfield, Alfreton, Langley Mill, Ilkseton, Worksop or Gainsborough Railway Stations to Manchester, Nottingham, Lincoln and more - meaning a return trip would cost an adult just 20p.

There are 80,000 tickets on offer in the flash sale, available now and throughout September.

The bargain fares are available for services throughout September across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Lincolnshire and beyond.

David Brown, Northern’s Managing Director, said: “We had an exciting start to the summer with the launch of our first brand new trains. And we continued the great news for customers with the first Pacer retiring.

“Now, with better trains already on the network, we want to celebrate the end of summer with an offer that gives thousands of people outstanding value travel.”

David added: “Tickets for 10p (5p for children) are available when booked in advance through the Northern website or app. No discount codes are needed, simply search for a journey and, if it’on one of our Advance Purchase routes, you’ll be able to get the reduced rate.”

To find out more and book, visit: northernrailway.co.uk/sale