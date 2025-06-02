North Nottinghamshire newspapers: Early 2000s primary school nostalgia

4 . You're having a Giraffe!?

Can you remember taking a break from lessons to visit the Giraffe in a van? Photo: 2009. St. Anne's Primary School, Harrington Street, Worksop. The pupils were visited by the Life Education bus. In the picture: Paula Drakefield, an educator from Life Education, is pictured with Harold the Giraffe. The sessions are designed to help the children improve their self-esteem, encourage positive attitudes towards themselves and their health, and for older children, to recognize the risks associated with drugs, including medicines, alcohol, and tobacco. Photo: Mark Fear