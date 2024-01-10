The achievements of outstanding young people across Nottinghamshire are set to be recognised as nominations open for the Live Our Best Life Awards 2024.

Parents, guardians, youth workers, teachers, coaches, carers and professionals are being asked to nominate any young person who has made an exceptional contribution to their community and deserves to be celebrated.

The awards, which open on January 10 are available to anyone aged between eight and 18 who lives or goes to school in Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Prevention Hub recognises the achievements of young people across the county who have shown resilience, selflessness or have done something inspirational in the last year.

Romel Davis, a Nottinghamshire Police youth outreach worker, launched the awards scheme in 2021 to shine a spotlight on the inspirational work of young people across the county.

Prizes include an all-inclusive awards ceremony featuring live entertainment and guest speakers, a framed certificate, a One4All gift card, and experience days including a visit to the police dog unit for the runners-up across six categories, with the award winners also receiving a trophy and iPad.

The award categories available include:

Lyrico Steede Award– awarded to a young person who may have been involved in gangs, knife crime or any other forms of criminality but has made significant progress and inspired others.

Rising Above Adversity Award – goes to a young person who, despite their background or upbringing, is an inspiration to others.

Young Leader of the Year Award – awarded to a young person who is leading by example and is a role model to their peers through student, sport, or youth work.

Young Performer of the Year Award - goes to someone who has displayed amazing talents such as singing, dancing, rapping, acting or anything creative.

Bringing People Together Award – awarded to a person who has tried to bring the community together or fought to eradicate hate or racism.

Young Inspiration Award – awarded to someone who has done something inspirational and shown incredible resilience or something selfless to help others.

To nominate a young person, visit https://rb.gy/9cfkmb

The 2023 awards were a huge success after receiving more than 162 nominations.