Nominations now open for the 2026 Broxtowe Voluntary Awards

The Broxtowe Voluntary Awards are back and now accepting nominations for the 2026 honours.

These awards are a chance to celebrate truly outstanding individuals who have gone the extra mile in communities across the borough.

The awards are broken into several categories to reflect the range of ways volunteers are improve lives across Broxtowe.

The highest accolade is the Benefitting Broxtowe Award, which was awarded last year to the Eastwood & District Royal British Legion after they raised more than £41,000 to help improve the lives of veterans.

Coun Robert Bullock, Mayor of Broxtowe, will be presenting the awards next year. Photo: Submitted

Other award categories are as follows:

Community Hero Award

Culture and Heritage Award

Green Futures Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

Sporting Volunteer Award

Young Volunteer Award

Youth Work Volunteer Award

Shortlisted entrants will be invited to the awards ceremony on March 13 next year, where the winners will be presented with their awards by the Mayor of Broxtowe, Coun Robert Bullock (Brox All).

He said: “I am excited to welcome nominations for the Broxtowe Voluntary Awards, celebrating those people that go above and beyond to make our borough a better place.

“There are so many people living and working in Broxtowe that do fantastic things in their community but rarely get recognised for their hard work and achievements.

"If you know someone who should be recognised for their everyday acts of kindness and selflessness, please give them a nomination.

“I’m looking forward to meeting and celebrating the finalists at the ceremony next year.

"I’m delighted to see it will be sponsored by local businesses AW Lymn and The Pudding Pantry, with Boyes sponsoring the Young Volunteer Award.

"The ceremony is always a fantastic time for all involved and the 2026 event promises to be no different, with free catering for attendees and a live performance from the Alderman White School Jazz Band.

“If you know someone who deserves recognition, don’t hesitate to submit a nomination.”

Rose Harvey, winner of the Green Futures Award last year, added: “It was such an honour to receive the award, it really made me feel so appreciated and I still treasure the planter of flowers I was given.

"It was also so uplifting to hear about all the wonderful work being done by other volunteers at the awards ceremony.

"If you know anyone who deserves an award, why not nominate them and help them to feel valued and appreciated?”

If you know a local hero in Broxtowe who deserves their recognition for their work, you can nominate them at selfservice.broxtowe.gov.uk/renderform.aspx?t=314&k=29D5FE554F98465A5A778767D15D69749EFD4012

Submissions close on November 23.

If you would like to sponsor the event or for more information, please contact [email protected]