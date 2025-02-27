Nominations now open for Nottinghamshire Police's prestigious Live Our Best Life Awards 2025

Do you know a young person who deserves recognising for their inspirational work in the community?

Nominations are now open for the Live Our Best Life Awards 2025 – our annual event which shines a light on the achievements of outstanding young people across Nottinghamshire.

Parents, guardians, youth workers, teachers, coaches, carers and professionals are being invited to nominate any young person who has made an exceptional contribution to their community and deserves to be celebrated.

The awards, nominations for which are open now, are available to anyone aged between nine and 18 who lives or goes to school in Nottinghamshire.

The winners from last year's Livng Our Best Lives Awards. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Nottinghamshire Police has been hosting these awards since February 2021, casting light upon inspirational young people across the force area.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Prevention Hub recognises the achievements of young people across the county who have shown resilience, selflessness or have done something inspirational in the last year.

Insp Paul Peatfield, Nottinghamshire Police’s Prevention Hub lead for engagement, said: “Each year we get so many worthy nominations showcasing the extraordinary achievements of truly inspiring young people.

"It’s an almost impossible task to choose those who we invite to the awards evening, let alone picking the award winners and runners-up.

“Celebrating young peoples’ success in all its shapes and forms is at the very heart of our awards which once again cover a whole range of categories, highlighting the exceptional achievements and contributions of young people, as well as immense talent, passion, confidence and resilience they have demonstrated.

“It’s such a privilege to be able to read the nominations as part of the judging process and I’m really looking forward to hearing more about the amazing and inspiration accomplishments of young people.”

More than 150 people were nominated for last year’s LOBLA awards.

This year each category winner and runner-up will be invited to the awards ceremony which will be held on the evening of 9 May 2025 at Nottinghamshire Police’s impressive multi-million pound headquarters, attended by delegates/VIP’s from across Nottinghamshire.

Winners will receive trophies, with both winners and runners-up receiving framed certificates.

The award nomination categories are:

Lyrico Steede Award – awarded to a young person who may have been involved in gangs, knife crime or other criminality but has made significant progress and inspired others.

Rising Above Adversity Award – goes to a young person who, despite their background or upbringing, is an inspiration to others.

Youth Impact Award – awarded to a young person who is leading by example and is a role model to their peers through student, sport, or youth work.

Youth Creative Excellence Award – for young talents who have contributed to the arts and cultural enrichment of their community through singing, dancing, acting or anything creative.

Community Hero Award – for young individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to their community.

Inspiring Young Minds Award – awarded to someone who has done something inspirational and shown incredible resilience or something selfless to help others.

Nominations close at 6pm on Sunday, March 30, after which a panel of judges will select the six winners and runners-up.

To nominate a young person, visit https://forms.office.com/e/n4Xmw4mFUs