No trains running between Mansfield and Worksop

No trains are currently running between Mansfield and Worksop, according to Network Rail.

The cancellations are due to a safety inspection of the track taking place at Shirebrook.

At present Network Rail are on site investigating the problem.

Additional buses are being sourced to operate the next services.

If your overall journey has been delayed over 30 minutes you may be entitled to claim compensation.

UPDATE: Network Rail engineers have completed the repairs needed after a safety inspection to the track was carried out earlier today between Mansfield and Worksop.

Trains are returning to normal but may still be cancelled.

This is expected to continue until approximately 3pm