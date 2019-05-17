No trains between Mansfield and Nottingham thanks to signalling fault

East Midlands Trains have announced that services are unable to arrive or depart at Nottingham from Mansfield.

Services are currently unable to get in or out of Nottingham station due to a fault with the signalling system affecting the points which sets the routes.

Network Rail staff have arrived at Nottingham and have begun fault finding, but services still unable to arrive and depart from the West of Nottingham station.

If you are affected by the delay, you may be entitled to compensation through East Midlands Trains