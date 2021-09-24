'No stone unturned' as environmental enforcement officers increase across Newark and Sherwood district

Coun David Lloyd, leader of Newark and Sherwood District Council

A recommendation to implement a more robust enforcement scheme to deter offenders who blight our communities with litter, graffiti, fly-tipping and by leaving dog mess was approved by members of Newark and Sherwood District Council’s Policy and Finance Committee.

The scheme will see the district council enter into a one-year pilot project with Waste Investigations, Support and Enforcement (WISE), a private sector company that has already seen success with neighbouring local authorities in Rushcliffe and Ashfield.

Coun David Lloyd, leader of Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: “Here at the district council we are committed to tackling environmental crime and will do whatever it takes to fine offenders and deter anyone from dropping litter, fly-tipping, spraying graffiti or failing to pick up after their dogs.

“Quite frankly, our message is simple. Don’t do it and we won’t be after you.”

This new initiative will build on the hard work the district council has already delivered over the last few years to make the district a better place for those who live, work and visit here.