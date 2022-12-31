'No day is the same' says detective at Nottinghamshire Police as she shares how she helps victims of crime

Detective Constable Stacey Hardstaff described life as an investigator as very different to how the job is portrayed in TV dramas – but no less exciting or rewarding as a career.

She says her role in adult public protection is all about meeting people, gaining their trust and supporting them.

She said: “On the television, detectives spend most of their time at their desks or interviewing suspects, but that’s not how it really is.

Detective Constable Stacey Hardstaff

“It is such a challenging and rewarding job and all about dealing with people. We are helping some of the most vulnerable people in society and keeping them safe.

“To be able to tell a victim that an offender has been charged and remanded and seeing their reaction is such a great feeling.”

Det Con Hardstaff was a community support officer and response officer before moving to the sexual exploitation investigation unit and then APP.

She said: “I enjoyed being in response, but it is great in my current role to be able to see jobs through to a conclusion.

“I was determined to do something dynamic and challenging.

“It can be really hard work, but there is huge job satisfaction. I recently did a 20-hour shift as we had someone in custody for a high-risk domestic, robbery and multiple assaults.

“It was very much all hands on deck and I spent six hours seeking a charge. I don’t think people always understand the work that goes into securing a charge and the number of agencies involved.

“On television, it happens with one call, but far more goes into it in reality.

“As an outcome though, it is so rewarding to be able to tell a victim you have been successful. I want to be able to see things all the way through to court as an investigator.

“I also think it is important detectives move around departments and gain as many strings to their bow as they can.