Nine things to do in Nottinghamshire to celebrate Father's Day

2 . Father's Day Brunch at Rufford Mill

Treat your dad to brunch at Rufford Mill at 11.30am. Guests can savour a freshly prepared selection of brunch favourites, accompanied by tea, coffee, and refreshing fruit juice—all served in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. And every dad in attendance will receive a complimentary golf pass for four which can be used on Father's Day or anytime up until July 18, 2025. Prices are £16.95 for adults and £9.95 for children under 10, under two's are free. Spaces are limited so you are advised to book in advance. Photo: Visit Notts