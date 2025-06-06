Nine things to do in Nottinghamshire to celebrate Father's Day

From Sunday brunch and country walks to music festivals there is something for your dad and all the family to enjoy.
So if you haven’t made any plans for Father’s Day yet check out this list to get some inspiration.
1. Wheelgate Park
Dads can enjoy Wheelgate Park for free on Saturday, June 14, and Sunday, June 15. There is no need to book the free dad ticket in advance; dad’s can simply turn up at the park for free entry alongside a pre booked paying customer or pay for the customer on arrival. Photo: submitted
2. Father's Day Brunch at Rufford Mill
Treat your dad to brunch at Rufford Mill at 11.30am. Guests can savour a freshly prepared selection of brunch favourites, accompanied by tea, coffee, and refreshing fruit juice—all served in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. And every dad in attendance will receive a complimentary golf pass for four which can be used on Father's Day or anytime up until July 18, 2025. Prices are £16.95 for adults and £9.95 for children under 10, under two's are free. Spaces are limited so you are advised to book in advance. Photo: Visit Notts
3. Visit Sherwood Pines
Visit Sherwood Pines for a day out in the treetops at Go Ape. Clamber up rope ladders, tackle tricky crossings and experience iconic ziplines. Or go on one of the many walking and cycling trails through Sherwood Forest Photo: Go Ape Sherwood Forest
4. Balloons & Beats Festival
The Balloons & Beats Festival is taking place at Thoresby Park from Friday, June 13, to Sunday, June 15. You can expect hot air balloon displays and evening glows, live music performances featuring top artists and local talent, family entertainment, including children's characters, craft stalls, and Punch & Judy shows, fairground rides and stunt shows as well as delicious food vendors and a fully stocked bar. Tickets are £22 for adults, £15 for children and under three's are free. For more information visit www.balloonsandbeatsfestival.com. Photo: Warner Hotels - Thoresby Hall
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.