Nine theme parks within two hours' drive of Mansfield including Alton Towers and Drayton Manor

Are you planning a trip to a theme park during the summer holidays?
By Shelley Marriott
Published 18th Aug 2023, 11:34 BST

Well if the answer is yes then here are nine you can get to from Mansfield within two hours in a car.

How many have these have you been to?

From Alton Towers to Diggerland to West Midland Safari Park there is something for all the thrill seekers out there.

So why not take a look and plan a day out to one of these before the kids go back to school.

Wheelgate Park can be found at White Post, Farnsfield, Newark, Notts. The opening times are 10am to 5pm. For more information visit and to book tickets visit www.wheelgatepark.com.

1. Wheelgate Park

Wheelgate Park can be found at White Post, Farnsfield, Newark, Notts. The opening times are 10am to 5pm. For more information visit and to book tickets visit www.wheelgatepark.com. Photo: submitted

Sundown Adventureland is on Treswell Road, Rampton, Near Retford, Nottinghamshire. Opening times are 10am to 5.30pm. For more information or to book tickets visit www.sundownadventureland.co.uk.

2. Sundown Adventureland

Sundown Adventureland is on Treswell Road, Rampton, Near Retford, Nottinghamshire. Opening times are 10am to 5.30pm. For more information or to book tickets visit www.sundownadventureland.co.uk. Photo: Sundown Adventureland

Drayton Manor Theme Park is near Tamworth, Staffordshire. Opening times are 10.30am to 5pm but it opens later at the weekend. For more information or to book tickets visit www.draytonmanor.co.uk.

3. Drayton Manor Theme Park

Drayton Manor Theme Park is near Tamworth, Staffordshire. Opening times are 10.30am to 5pm but it opens later at the weekend. For more information or to book tickets visit www.draytonmanor.co.uk. Photo: Submitted

Alton Towers Resort is in Alton, Staffordshire. Opening times are 10am to 6pm. For more information or to book tickets visit www.altontowers.com. (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Alton Towers Resort

Alton Towers Resort is in Alton, Staffordshire. Opening times are 10am to 6pm. For more information or to book tickets visit www.altontowers.com. (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: PAUL ELLIS

