Nine theme parks within two hours' drive of Mansfield including Alton Towers and Drayton Manor

Are you planning a trip to a theme park during the summer holidays?

Well if the answer is yes then here are nine you can get to from Mansfield within two hours in a car.

How many have these have you been to?

From Alton Towers to Diggerland to West Midland Safari Park there is something for all the thrill seekers out there.

So why not take a look and plan a day out to one of these before the kids go back to school.

1 . Wheelgate Park Wheelgate Park can be found at White Post, Farnsfield, Newark, Notts. The opening times are 10am to 5pm. For more information visit and to book tickets visit www.wheelgatepark.com.

2 . Sundown Adventureland Sundown Adventureland is on Treswell Road, Rampton, Near Retford, Nottinghamshire. Opening times are 10am to 5.30pm. For more information or to book tickets visit www.sundownadventureland.co.uk.

3 . Drayton Manor Theme Park Drayton Manor Theme Park is near Tamworth, Staffordshire. Opening times are 10.30am to 5pm but it opens later at the weekend. For more information or to book tickets visit www.draytonmanor.co.uk.