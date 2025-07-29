Nine theme parks to visit this summer within two hours' drive of Mansfield including Alton Towers and Drayton Manor

By Shelley Marriott
Published 29th Jul 2025, 14:00 BST
Are you planning a trip to a theme park during the summer holidays?

Well if the answer is yes then here are nine you can get to from Mansfield within two hours in a car.

How many have these have you been to?

From Alton Towers to Diggerland to West Midlands Safari Park there is something for all the thrill seekers out there.

So why not take a look and plan a day out to one of these during the holidays.

Why not visit a theme park this summer

1. Theme parks

Why not visit a theme park this summer Photo: Pixabay

2. Wheelgate Park

Wheelgate Park can be found at White Post, Farnsfield, Newark, Notts. The opening times are 10am to 5pm. For more information visit and to book tickets visit www.wheelgatepark.com. Photo: submitted

3. Sundown Adventureland

Sundown Adventureland is on Treswell Road, Rampton, Near Retford, Nottinghamshire. Opening times are 10am to 5.30pm. For more information or to book tickets visit www.sundownadventureland.co.uk. Photo: Sundown Adventureland

4. Drayton Manor Theme Park

Drayton Manor Theme Park is near Tamworth, Staffordshire. Opening times are 10.30am to 5pm but it opens later at the weekend. For more information or to book tickets visit www.draytonmanor.co.uk. Photo: Submitted

