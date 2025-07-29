Nine theme parks to visit this summer within two hours' drive of Mansfield including Alton Towers and Drayton Manor

Well if the answer is yes then here are nine you can get to from Mansfield within two hours in a car.
How many have these have you been to?
So why not take a look and plan a day out to one of these during the holidays.
1. Theme parks
Why not visit a theme park this summer Photo: Pixabay
2. Wheelgate Park
Wheelgate Park can be found at White Post, Farnsfield, Newark, Notts. The opening times are 10am to 5pm. For more information visit and to book tickets visit www.wheelgatepark.com. Photo: submitted
3. Sundown Adventureland
Sundown Adventureland is on Treswell Road, Rampton, Near Retford, Nottinghamshire. Opening times are 10am to 5.30pm. For more information or to book tickets visit www.sundownadventureland.co.uk. Photo: Sundown Adventureland
4. Drayton Manor Theme Park
Drayton Manor Theme Park is near Tamworth, Staffordshire. Opening times are 10.30am to 5pm but it opens later at the weekend. For more information or to book tickets visit www.draytonmanor.co.uk. Photo: Submitted