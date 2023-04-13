Here are nine reasons why we know Mansfield is better than Chesterfield.

Nine reasons why we know Mansfield is better than Chesterfield
Mansfield and Chesterfield have had a long standing rivalry dating back many decades.
There are many differences, as well as similarities, between the two towns, so here at the Chad we have put our heads together and come up with some ways in which we know Mansfield is the superior town.
We’re not saying these are fact – just ways in which we know make Mansfield a great place to live and work.
