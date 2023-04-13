News you can trust since 1952
Nine reasons why we know Mansfield is better than Chesterfield

Mansfield and Chesterfield have had a long standing rivalry dating back many decades.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:36 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 12:44 BST

There are many differences, as well as similarities, between the two towns, so here at the Chad we have put our heads together and come up with some ways in which we know Mansfield is the superior town.

We’re not saying these are fact – just ways in which we know make Mansfield a great place to live and work.

Here are nine reasons why we know Mansfield is better than Chesterfield.

Mansfield Town Football Club, or 'The Stags', are currently in League Two, while Chesterfield's football club are in The National League, the league below.

1. Football

Robin Hood is one of Nottinghamshire's most famous hero's with many films and TV shows depicting his life.

2. Robin Hood

Center Parcs is right on our doorstep allowing us to get away from the hustle and bustle of daily life

3. Center Parcs

Edwinstowe is home of The Major Oak, the 1,000 year old hideout of Robin Hood. Legend has it that the mighty oak not only provided Robin Hood with shelter, it was also the place where he and his Merry Men hid and camped on their adventures.

4. The Major Oak

