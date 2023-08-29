Mansfield Day – an offshoot of Nottinghamshire Day – saw residents flock to the town centre to celebrate the very best of the district.

Hundreds of residents and visitors flocked to Market Place to enjoy free activities, family-fun and live entertainment organised by the Mansfield Business Improvement District team.

“It was fantastic to see almost 4,000 extra visitors come to Mansfield for this special event.

“What warmed my heart the most was seeing so many families enjoying the free activities we had to offer.

“It showcased the strong community spirit and vibrant culture of our town,” said Sue Rogers, Mansfield BID events and operations manager.

The full programme of activities included live music, a falconry exhibition with owls and hawks, a shooting stall to win bows and arrows, a

drumming workshop, stocks with wet sponges, Robin Hood puppet shows and special fairytale character guests.

Feedback for the event is welcomed by Mansfield BID, with visitors asked to comment at uk.trustpilot.com/review/www.mansfieldbid.co.uk

1 . Robin Hood hats for the occasion Bronwyn Price and Jonathan Lancaster, Mansfield Market Place.

2 . Drumming time A drumming workshop in the town centre.

3 . Mansfield celebrations Terry and Jackie Newby embracing the Robin Hood theme.