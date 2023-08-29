News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Nine photos: First Mansfield Day sees residents flock to celebrate the district

Mansfield Day – an offshoot of Nottinghamshire Day – saw residents flock to the town centre to celebrate the very best of the district.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 29th Aug 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 13:16 BST

Hundreds of residents and visitors flocked to Market Place to enjoy free activities, family-fun and live entertainment organised by the Mansfield Business Improvement District team.

“It was fantastic to see almost 4,000 extra visitors come to Mansfield for this special event.

“What warmed my heart the most was seeing so many families enjoying the free activities we had to offer.

“It showcased the strong community spirit and vibrant culture of our town,” said Sue Rogers, Mansfield BID events and operations manager.

The full programme of activities included live music, a falconry exhibition with owls and hawks, a shooting stall to win bows and arrows, a

drumming workshop, stocks with wet sponges, Robin Hood puppet shows and special fairytale character guests.

Feedback for the event is welcomed by Mansfield BID, with visitors asked to comment at uk.trustpilot.com/review/www.mansfieldbid.co.uk

Bronwyn Price and Jonathan Lancaster, Mansfield Market Place.

1. Robin Hood hats for the occasion

Bronwyn Price and Jonathan Lancaster, Mansfield Market Place. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
A drumming workshop in the town centre.

2. Drumming time

A drumming workshop in the town centre. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Terry and Jackie Newby embracing the Robin Hood theme.

3. Mansfield celebrations

Terry and Jackie Newby embracing the Robin Hood theme. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Julia Kowaclczyk and Freya Strouther took turns in the stocks for sponge-throwing fun.

4. Friends

Julia Kowaclczyk and Freya Strouther took turns in the stocks for sponge-throwing fun. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldRobin Hood