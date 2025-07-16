Nine of the cheapest petrol stations in Ashfield as RAC warns of price hike amid fears of panic buying

In response, drivers may be tempted to fill up an extra container or two while prices are still relatively manageable or before they rise further.

After three months of declining pump prices, tensions in the Middle East have triggered a sudden reversal, pushing the average cost of petrol up by 2p per litre, according to new analysis from RAC Fuel Watch.

Unleaded now costs 134.17p a litre on average, up 2p since 1 June, meaning the cost to fill a 55-litre family car stands at £73.79 (£1.07 more than at the start of the month). The price of diesel went up even more – by nearly 3p (2.8p) a litre, from 138.39p at the start to 141.21p at the end. This added £1.55 to the cost a household pays to fill a family car.

Supermarket prices saw below-average increases last month, with petrol up 1.3p from 128.96p to 130.26p, while diesel rose by 1.6p from 135.06p to 136.67p.

Drivers are being warned that storing petrol incorrectly at home could land you with a fine or even invalidate your car insurance if things go wrong.

Here are the most cheapest petrol stations in Ashfield, using data from Petrolprices.com.

Prices are constantly changing, but these are the most up-to-date figures available, as of Wednesday, July 16.

Greens Service Station, Selston Unleaded petrol is currently 124.9p and it is 136.9p for diesel as of July 16.

Selston Service Station Unleaded petrol is currently 125.9p and it is 136.9p for diesel as of July 16.

Derby Road Garage, Kirkby Unleaded petrol is currently 126.9p and is is 139.9p for diesel as of July 16.