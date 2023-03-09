News you can trust since 1952
Nine of the best butchers in, or near, Mansfield, according to Google ratings

Mansfield, and the surrounding area, has a lot of independent butchers and farm shops.

By Shelley Marriott
2 minutes ago

From family run butchers to local farm shops they are sure to have what you need.

Here are nine of the best butchers in Mansfield, and the surrounding area, which have all been given a 4.5/5 rating or above based on Google reviews.

They are listed in no particular order.

1. Robert Bowring Mansfield

Robert Bowring Mansfield on High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, has a 4.8/5 rating based on 36 reviews

Photo: Google

2. Ravenshead Farm Shop

Ravenshead Farm Shop on Main Road, Ravenshead, has a 4.8/5 rating based on 235 reviews

Photo: Google

3. D D & E Bates & Sons

D D & E Bates & Sons on Penniment House Farm, Penniment Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.8/5 rating based on 104 reviews

Photo: Google

4. David Boot

David Boot on West Gate, Mansfield, has a 4.8/5 rating based on 31 reviews

Photo: Google

