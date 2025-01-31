Nottingham boasts a vibrant LGBTQ+ history and has been recognised as the UK's friendliest city.
It offers a fantastic LGBTQIA+ (including gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual individuals, among others) scene that is ready to be explored.
Nottingham is home to the oldest gay bar in the county, The New Foresters, which continues to serve as a safe space and hub for community members. The city also hosts the vibrant Notts Pride event, which will return this July.
Across the county, various groups and events offer a space space, including meet-ups for ‘gay grannies,’ support from the Ashfield LGBT+ Network and services shared by Notts Trans Hub.
Residents can get involved with the long-standing pride parade in Worksop, which has been running for almost ten years.
This year also marks the inaugural Mansfield Pride which is scheduled for Saturday, July 5.
1. Notts Pride
Notts Pride is one of the East Midlands' leading LGBTQ+ charities and hosts of the region's largest free Pride event. Notts Pride is a registered charity and is run entirely by volunteers. The annual Notts Pride events happens on the last Saturday of July. For more information on how to get involved and learn about upcoming events, visit nottspride.co.uk Photo: Hucknall Dispatch
2. Worksop Pride
Worksop Pride is an annual event in Worksop that celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as their friends and allies. It provides a safe, family-friendly environment for everyone to enjoy. During the event, the town is filled with colourful decorations and support as residents and visitors come together to celebrate with activities, live music and a parade. For more details, follow: www.facebook.com/WorksopPride Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Gay Grannies
Gay Grannies is a new group in the Mansfield area designed for older lesbian and bisexual women. While being a grandmother is not a requirement to join, the group aims to provide a supportive community for women over 55. Meetings will be held on the second Friday of each month, starting on March 14, 2-4pm. If you’re interested and would like more information about the meeting location, please email [email protected] for details. Photo: Stock
4. The New Foresters
The New Foresters, located on St Ann's Street in Nottingham, is the oldest gay pub in the city, having opened its doors in 1958. It has served as a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community and a hub for self-expression. The popular pub also features in a documentary by Nottingham filmmaker Damien Ebanks and continues to host LGBTQ+ events throughout the year. See more at: www.facebook.com/TheNewForestersLGBT Photo: The New Foresters Facebook
