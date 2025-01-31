3 . Gay Grannies

Gay Grannies is a new group in the Mansfield area designed for older lesbian and bisexual women. While being a grandmother is not a requirement to join, the group aims to provide a supportive community for women over 55. Meetings will be held on the second Friday of each month, starting on March 14, 2-4pm. If you’re interested and would like more information about the meeting location, please email [email protected] for details. Photo: Stock