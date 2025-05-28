To help you out we have compiled a list of some of the activities taking place in Mansfield and Ashfield this half term.
From craft activities, bowling, soft play or swimming, there is something for everyone.
1. Mansfield Museum
Mansfield Museum on Leeming Street, Mansfield, has a host of acitivities taking place this week including a Tape Painting on Canvas Workshop on Thursday, May 29, at 10.15am, 11.30am and 12.45pm for £5 per person; a Vision Board Workshop on Thursday, May 29, from 10am to 1pm, for free and Friendship Bracelet Making on Friday, May 30, from 10am to 1pm, for free. Photo: Chris Etchells
2. Mansfield Library
You can shelter from the rain at Mansfield Library and take a look at the Open Studios Notts exhibition which is being held until June 8. Photo: Anne Shelley
3. Mansfield Palace Theatre
Go and see a show at Mansfield Palace Theatre on Leeming Street. See Dancing Through Life on Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1, at 6.30pm. Tickets are £15 for adults and £12 for children under 14. Photo: National World
4. Water Meadows Leisure Complex
Water Meadows Leisure Complex on Bath Street, Mansfield, has lots to offer including Swimming Sessions, Aqua Run Inflatable and Climbing Zone. Photo: Google
