Summer is a prime time for creating lasting memories, but it can often come with a hefty price tag.
Thankfully, with a bit of creativity and planning, you can have a fantastic and affordable summer packed with family fun.
Here are nine budget friendly activities to do with your kids this summer.
1. Backyard Camping Adventure
Take advantage of the lighter evenings and transform your backyard into a campsite for a night under the stars. Set up a tent, roll out sleeping bags, and enjoy the great outdoors from the comfort of your home. Roast marshmallows, tell stories, and gaze at the stars.Photo: Pixabay
2. Spend a day at the park
Spend a day exploring local parks and enjoying outdoor activities. Visit various parks in your area for picnics, hiking, playground fun, and sports. Many parks offer free events like concerts or outdoor movies.Photo: Mansfield Council
3. DIY water park
Why not create a mini water park in your backyard for endless splashing fun? Set up sprinklers, water slides, and kiddie pools to cool off during hot summer days. This is a hit with younger children but fun for all ages.Photo: Pixabay
4. Outdoor movie night
Try bringing the cinema experience to your backyard with an outdoor movie night. Set up a projector and a screen (or use a white sheet), and enjoy family-favourite films under the stars. Add some popcorn and blankets for a cosy evening.Photo: Pixabay
