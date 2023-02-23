News you can trust since 1952
Nine amazing things that Mansfield has given to the world

The town of Mansfield – and the fantastic people who call it their home – have given much to the world down the years.

By Lucy Roberts
25 minutes ago

Some, like the smooth taste of Mansfield Bitter are obvious, but others are much less well known.

From landmark buildings, world-class Olympians and even the English dictionary – here’s a look at what Mansfield has given to the world...

1. Houses of Parliament

Hard red and white sandstone quarried near Mansfield Woodhouse was used to build the Houses of Parliament at Westminster. This impressive, iconic building at the heart of our capital city wouldn't be standing today if it wasn't for Mansfield. Who'd have thought it?

2. The English dictionary

Mansfield-born Robert Dodsley was a British author and playwright. He later established himself as a publisher in 1735, publishing Samuel Johnson’s poem London (1738) and suggesting and backing his Dictionary of the English Language.

3. Alvin Stardust and the rise of glam rock

This legendary Mansfield singer initially launched his career as Shane Fenton, of Shane Fenton and the Fentones, in the early 60s but only really found fame when he took the name Alvin Stardust in the seventies. He was known for his distinctive sideburns and black glove. He is often referred to as the king or godfather of glam rock.

4. Mansfield Bitter

Mansfield's former brewery is by far one of the town's best historical exports, with the drink's famous slogan of 'Not Much Matches Mansfield' ringing true even to this day. Many social clubs across the town still sell variants of the Mansfield Brewery produce - now brewed in Wolverhampton - but many can tell that the water used in the brewing process is not the same.

