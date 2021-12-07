'Nightmare before Christmas' as Thoresby Park North Pole Experience cancelled

Organisers of the North Pole Experience announced last week they were cancelling the event, citing ‘unforeseen circumstances’ – leaving thousands of families out of pocket.

The development comes after parents, who had spent £31.99 per ticket, vented their anger at a lack of communication from the company after the event failed to start in November as advertised.

Thoresby Park bosses also said they were seeking legal advice after the set-up on the grounds was 'half completed', but had not opened.

The event set-up had begun but was not completed

The organisers sent an email to customers confirming the cancellation: "Our team have worked tirelessly over the past 12 months to build, create and deliver a magical experience.

“With every obstacle thrown at our team we have overcome it, however we are now in a position that unfortunately leads to this situation.

“We do sincerely apologise as we understand the heartbreak and stress this will cause to you.

“All ticket holders have been contacted via email and the only communication channel available is through [email protected]”

Nursery teacher Sarah Mann, 48, who paid £200 for four tickets for December 19, said organisers had ‘let so many children down’.

She told the BBC: “I had told the children we'd have this magical thing to look forward to.

“They should be ashamed of themselves, they've let so many children down.

“It's a lot of money for so many families. It;s been the nightmare before Christmas.'

In a statement from Thoresby Estate, Gregor Matheson Pierrepont confirmed they they were seeking legal action.

It said: “We have a long and successful record of enabling external partners to host events here.

“We were approached by The North Pole Experience – they seemed competent and were able to provide references and we hoped to enable another successful event to wrap up the year.

“The continued failure by them to open, despite half completing their set-up, has disappointed us as much as anyone else.

“The estate does not believe this is due to malice, however the outcome is the same.

“North Pole Experience have failed to meet their obligations to us and the public.

“We are instructing our legal advisors and therefore will be unable to make further statements.”

