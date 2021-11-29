Little Christmas elf Billy Dawes, who had helped to raise money for the event during a recent walk fundraiser, pressed the magic button to bathe the village in glorious Christmas lights and cheer. The big man himself, Santa, put in an appearance during the festivities on Saturday night (November 27) and there were lots of elves and superheroes spotted.
The spectacular was organised by a band of dedicated volunteers in the village, and the activities centred around the Meden Square area. From lunchtime, there was plenty of stalls, raffles, and festive food and drinks to be had, as well as an exciting snow globe and train roundabout for the youngsters. The fun went on all day, culminating with the lights being switched on at 5.45pm.
See here just some of the exciting moments captured during the evening.
1. Hard work and dedication of volunteers created the festive spectacle at Pleasley
Two Police officers and Gemma Lennane, the owner of Cakefield Tearooms, who brought the Pleasley Christmas Lights Group volunteers together. They are pictured enjoying the evening's festivities by the decorated Christmas tree bathed in lights.
Photo: Suzanne Gill/Pleasley Christmas Lights/Facebook
2. Christmas wishes were granted to the children who visited Santa at Pleasley
Santa (Tony Sygrove) and his elves asked the children "Have you been naughty or nice this year" before granting them their Christmas present wishes
Photo: Suzanne Gill/ Pleasley Christmas Lights/ Facebook
3. All aboard for some festive fun at Pleasley Christmas lights!
Youngsters made tracks to the colourful train roundabout at the Pleasley Christmas lights celebration on Saturday.
Photo: Pleasley Christmas Lights Group/Suzanne Gill/ Facebook
4. Mums and dads as well as the youngsters enjoyed the festive fun at Pleasley
Lewis Pugh and his Dad Carl Pugh, also a volunteer in the Pleasley Christmas Lights group, are pictured just after enjoying their visit to the snow globe.
Photo: Pleasley Christmas Lights Group/Suzanne Gill/ Facebook