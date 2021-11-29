Little Christmas elf Billy Dawes, who had helped to raise money for the event during a recent walk fundraiser, pressed the magic button to bathe the village in glorious Christmas lights and cheer. The big man himself, Santa, put in an appearance during the festivities on Saturday night (November 27) and there were lots of elves and superheroes spotted.

The spectacular was organised by a band of dedicated volunteers in the village, and the activities centred around the Meden Square area. From lunchtime, there was plenty of stalls, raffles, and festive food and drinks to be had, as well as an exciting snow globe and train roundabout for the youngsters. The fun went on all day, culminating with the lights being switched on at 5.45pm.