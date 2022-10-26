Nicola Bee has crafted a spinetingling topper for a postbox outside Nisa Local on Southwell Road, East, in Rainworth.

And her creation has already prompted such a positive response Nicola is considering her next topper in time for Christmas.

Nicola, a 45-year-old pet sitter who has been crocheting for three years, said: “I decided to make the topper as I’ve seen many other postbox toppers all over the country, and decided Rainworth needed one too.

Rainworth resident gets 'crafty' on Southwell Road.

“Postbox toppers really took off during lockdown. And they have been going on ever since by crocheters and knitters up and down the country. I had planned to pop her out anonymously but a few friends recognised my work and revealed my identity on social media.”

“I’ve had a fantastic response. A lovely gentleman even went into the shop and bought me a bottle of wine as I was fixing her in place, just to say thank you. I’ve done a few random acts of crochet kindness in the village over the years and wanted to try something bigger.

“Thankfully, so far, she hasn't been damaged or removed which is always the worry after so many hours of work. The response has been overwhelming.

Nicola Bee shared this photo of her witchy woman.

“I've already got my thinking cap on for Christmas.”

Kathy Keeton, a Rainworth resident, shared a photo of the postbox topper in a Rainworth community group on Facebook.

The photo has since received lots of supportive comments and more than 200 positive reactions.

