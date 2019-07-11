NHS staff can get a whopping 50 per cent off food at Mansfield bar and grill

Hard working NHS heroes can now get a whopping 50 per cent off food at a Mansfield town centre bar and grill.

The Red Bar and Grill on Bancroft Lane has launched the new discount for all NHS staff, to celebrate the hard working heroes that keep our health service running.

Waitress Hollie McCartney and assistant manager Brent Bradwell

The offer is available every Monday in July from 4pm on production of an NHS ID card, and is available across the full menu, from locally sourced steaks to light bites, dirty fries and loaded burgers.

Jono Edwards, managing director of Cheeky Monkey Bars Ltd, said: "I was asked by a couple of nurses who were on a night out at Andwhynot why there was no discount at The Red.

"As a business we'll do what we can to help NHS staff, and recognise their hard work.

"We have run NHS discounts before at other venues, which were extremely popular.

"They don't receive enough recognition for what they do, and it's important for businesses to do what they can to help."

NHS diners can bring their non-NHS family along to enjoy the discount, which will be applied when each person orders two courses or more.

Mr Edwards added: "We will be looking to roll out discounts across more venues, so keep your eye on our social media pages."

Menu picks

Here are a few picks from the mouth-watering menu at Red's:

Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork ‘n’ Burnt Ends - smoked and cooked low 'n' slow for hours, finished with a Jack Daniels BBQ sauce, topped with Red's very own beef brisket smoked burnt ends, accompanied by twice cooked and seasoned skin-on rustic fries or house smoked cheesy mash and house slaw

Red's Famous Beef Brisket- served the true American way. Hand rubbed in house spices smoked low ‘n’ slow for up to 10 hours. Accompanied by twice cooked and seasoned skin on rustic fries or house smoked cheesy mash and house slaw

The Notorious P.I.G burger - prime beef patty, crispy smoked back bacon, loaded with BBQ pulled pork and sliced gherkins, drenched with a molten, creamy chilli cheese sauce and topped with real ale battered onion rings

The Dippy Hippy (Vegan) - Red's own five bean burger comes upon toasted ciabatta with shredded lettuce and beef tomato (not THAT kind of beef!), topped with spicy salsa and molten Vegan cheese

10oz Sirloin - rich with marbling, containing just the right amount of fat to give exceptional flavour

#Dirtydog - Red skinny fries, layered with smoked back bacon, house smoked spiced sausage, jalapenos, sour cream, spring onions and smothered in grilled Cheddar cheese

The Red BBQ Combo - BBQ pork ribs, house smoked chicken wings, BBQ pulled pork, Boston BBQ beans with smoked sausage and smoked bacon, twice cooked and seasoned skin-on rustic fries, mac ‘n’ cheese bites, grilled buttered corn and house slaw

To see the full menu, visit: thered.co.uk