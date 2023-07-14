NHS patients in Mansfield have reported mixed satisfaction ratings for doctor’s surgeries in the area, according to the latest GP Patient Survey.

Produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, the 2023 GP Patient Survey asked people across the country what they think about their local GP practice.

It surveyed 2.7 million people between January and April 2023 and had a response rate of 29 per cent.

The results show 14.2 per cent of respondents were unhappy with the overall experience provided by their local doctor’s surgery.

Meanwhile, almost three quarters, 71.3 per cent, had a positive experience of their GP surgery, saying their overall experience was either ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’.

Dr Richard van Mellaerts, British Medical Association England GP committee deputy chairman, said GP practices were struggling to cope with demand.

He said: “These findings are – despite the huge pressures practices are under – testament to the hard work, professionalism and dedication of GPs and their teams.

“This survey is positive proof that the problems in general practice today lie squarely on the shoulders of a Government that refuses to invest properly in the health service and not on GPs or practice staff who are going above and beyond to ensure patients are getting the care they deserve.”

How do the GP surgeries in Mansfield compare?

Here we reveal which GPs had the highest satisfaction ratings in the area, with the list going from highest to lowest percentage of people who rated their surgery either ‘good’ or ‘very good’.

GP surgeries in Mansfield How many patients said they were satisfied with their surgery?

Pleasley Surgery, Chesterfield Road At Pleasley Surgery, 84.5% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good.

Hill View Surgery, Kirklington Road, Rainworth At Hill View Surgery, 83.7% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good.

Forest Medical, Rosemary Street, Mansfield At Forest Medical, 83.6% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good.