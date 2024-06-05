Next stage of £20m funding for Ollerton and Clipstone investment now underway
Newark and Sherwood District Council has received confirmation that they have successfully completed the validation process for the funding bid to provide enhanced sports, education, sustainable industrial units and visitor facilities in Clipstone and a new public service hub, library, retail, housing and a cinema in Ollerton.
Coun Paul Peacock, leader of Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: “This grant is vitally important and long overdue given years of under-investment both locally and regionally.
“It has been matched by district council contributions, which will allow the delivery of projects that are genuinely transformational and wanted by these communities.
“It’s important to remember that this flagship cash injection is only part of the story in the west of our district.
“We are determined to see this project through alongside all the other commitments we have in the area.
“Two weeks ago, we opened a new community hub in Boughton, this will bring much needed community support for our tenants and residents, helping them to tackle local issues as well as being a space for local groups and clubs to meet and provide vocational and academic courses for residents.
“Further afield, in Bilsthorpe we are currently exploring potential opportunities in relation to community facilities, in partnership with the parish council to help local residents.
“Over the past year Newark and Sherwood District Council has been working really hard and we have a clear focus to deliver an economic growth strategy that benefits those communities where the need is greatest.”
