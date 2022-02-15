Newthorpe woman battling cancer sheds 'tears of joy' after finishing 5K park run

It was an emotional moment for Debs as she crossed the finish line.

Debra Willoughby was diagnosed with breast cancer at the start of last year.

Since then, her life has been turned upside down by a constant stream of exhausting chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments.

But Debra, known affectionately as Debs, is now slowly getting back to exercise and recently took part in a monthly 5km Parkrun event at the Forest Recreation Ground in Nottingham – especially designed for those dealing with cancer.

Debra Willoughby surrounded by friends and family as she completed her first 5K since her cancer diagnosis.

The 5k Your Way, Move Against Cancer takes place on the last Saturday of every month at 9am and brings together people living with and beyond cancer, their family and friends and oncology professionals to walk, jog or run their way around the park.

Debs said: “Since my diagnosis, early in 2021, I have had a warm blanket of love and support surrounding me.

“I have never felt alone. My family and friends – even those in South Africa – have been with me every step of the way.

“The amazing 5k Your Way initiative is a wonderful idea as it brings people together in a relaxed, non-clinical environment that has many health benefits.

“Although coffee and cake afterwards may not be quite as healthy as the walk, it’s great fun.”

Debs is now urging others in the area who have experienced cancer or are still living with cancer to sign up.

She added: “It was like a huge family of support.

“I really want to encourage everyone in similar circumstances to take part.”

As she took part in her first 5k, Debs was joined by more than 20 of her friends and family who supported her along the way.

Among them was best friend Nicole Brown, who said she was delighted to see Debs cross the finish line.

“Her feet are extremely painful after chemo, so it was a huge achievement for her,” she said

“She even cried happy tears at the end.

“We are all so, so proud of her and we are planning on doing it every month now.”