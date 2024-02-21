Newstead are top brass in the north east midlands for the second year running

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A busy weekend of brass band music featured 34 performances at the annual spring contest at the Post Mill Centre over the weekened of February 17 and 18.

Adjudicator Alan Morrison wrote that there was ‘much to commend’ in Newstead’s performance of Philip Sparke’s ‘Variations on an Enigma’ ahead of runners up the Horbury Victoria Band with the Blidworth Welfare Band taking third place.

‘Variations on an Enigma’, which has been selected for the eight regional brass band championships taking place over the next four weeks, was commissioned by the Desford Colliery Band in 1986 with each variation featuring a different section of the band in turn and providing a strong test for bands of the highest calibre.

Newstead Brass has retained the North East Midlands Brass Band Association title. Photo: Submitted

Newstead Brass also won the award for best horn player and won a trophy, cash prize and a piece of music donated by Durham Music Shop.

A band spokesperson said: “We’re super proud of our win – the band has put in a huge amount of work so far, which definitely seems to have paid off.

"We’re enjoying working with Martin Heartfield again after he led us to a win in this contest last year followed by fifth place at the Midland Championships and fourth at the Leicester Open.

"Well done to our competitors at Blidworth and Horbury on their performances and we look forward to the area contest in two weeks time.”

Earlier in the weekend bands competed in their respective divisions with wins for Unite the Union in section one, Hatfield & Askern in section two, Dronfield Genquip in section three and Whitwell Brass in section four.

There were also sections for training bands and unregistered bands opening up the event to more than 700 participants, as well as a supportive audience.