Newstead Abbey: A closer look at one of Nottinghamshire's historic hidden gems

4 . Newstead Abbey gardens

Newstead's 300 acres of parkland are renowned for their beauty, greatly enhanced by the River Leen, which supplies water to the lakes, ponds, and cascades that grace the gardens. The park is home to a variety of wildlife, including peacocks and swans. Among its highlights is a Japanese Garden, considered one of the finest examples of its kind in Britain. There is also a Spanish Garden, a Victorian interpretation of a box parterre, and a rockery inspired by Benjamin Disraeli's novel "Venetia." Photo: Phoebe Cox