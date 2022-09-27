Newark and Sherwood residents views on their local area will help shape Community Plan

The council went out to residents to gather their views in the form of the 2022 Resident Survey and the results will now help shape the next Community Plan, which outlines the future of the district from 2023.

It was the district council’s first ever resident survey conducted online with 4,577 residents taking part between late May and throughout all of June.

Paper copies were available on request too and the survey was promoted via social media, the district council’s E-newsletter, leaflets as well as messages on bus stops.

The results of the Newark and Sherwood District Council Resident Survey 2022 has been shared with councillors

Coun David Lloyd, leader of Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: “We are committed to listening to our residents and shaping our services and priorities based on their needs and experiences.

"I am very pleased to see so many residents have taken the opportunity to tell us their views and we’ll now be able to share these with councillors and put the voice of the resident at the centre of the development of the next Community Plan defining a four year action plan for our district.”

A representative survey was also carried out to allow the district council to recognise any bias in the open survey. A specialist company asked 780 residents to fill out the survey which represented the district in terms of age, gender, ethnicity, geography and council tenancy.

