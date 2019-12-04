New youth-led cinema in Mansfield to launch with Christmas screening of Elf

A youth-led community cinema in Mansfield which aims to immerse its audiences is launching its first event just in time for Christmas.

Inside Eye Cinema is a community-led scheme in the town with ambitions to bring well-known and loved films to life through interactive activities – all while the film is show to its audience.

Christmas favourite Elf will be part of the new immersive cinema experience in Mansfield.

The debut event for the cinema, which is held in the Old Library, on Leeming Street, will “help guests find their inner self” during a screening of Christmas favourite Elf, with festive fun inspired by the film including hat-making and singalongs.

The cinema has been developed through the cultural programme First Art and has worked alongside a number of youth schemes, with the aim to develop high-quality cultural events in Mansfield and Ashfield.

Isa Ackroyd, aged 16, a founding member of Inside Eye Cinema, said: “I love Christmas and Christmas films, especially Elf, so it’s really exciting for me to be part of a project like this.

“By bringing the film to life with fun Christmassy activities, we’re offering something a little bit different for families in Mansfield to do in the build-up to Christmas. We are sure Elf will be a big hit.”

Karl Greenwood, First Art Director, added: “We want to give people an opportunity to put on great events in Mansfield and support them with their ideas.

“The young people we’ve worked with came up with the name Inside Eye Cinema, selected the film, chose the activities and even shaped and decided on the logo.

“Elf is a film lots of people love and there are so many great moments in it so we are confident families will come along and have a great time.

“Immersive cinema has been around for a number of years but often in bigger towns and cities and with high ticket prices.

“Inside Eye Cinema’s events will give more people the chance to try out this sort of experience. The group’s ambitions are to develop the events into a fully immersive experience too, so it’s very exciting.”

Elf tickets start from £3.50 and family and group tickets are available. There will be two screenings on December 23, and tickets can be booked online at elfinsideeye.eventbrite.co.uk.