The new website guides couples step-by-step through the legal processes, choices they can make about their ceremony, finding a suitable venue and inspiration for their wedding theme, offering expert advice and guidance ahead of the big day.

Couples can search the website for a range of wedding venues including converted barns, historical buildings, stately homes, sports clubs and beautiful registration offices across the county, each with their own unique design and history.

And once the venue is ticked off the list, there is a directory of local wedding suppliers, ranging from creative caterers and artistic florists, to picture perfect photographers and chauffeur-driven car hire.

Plan your wedding with ease on Nottinghamshire County Council's new website.

Coun John Cottee, council cabinet member for communities, said: “Nottinghamshire is steeped in history and has a wealth of beautiful parklands, woodlands and riverside locations making it the perfect location for your wedding day or civil partnership.

“We hope couples find this new website useful and find something to suit their taste and budget.

“Whether it’s a simple or more lavish ceremony, either at one of our registration offices or at any of our approved premises, rest assured our registrars will help put you at ease and guide you through the proceedings to ensure you have a memorable day.”