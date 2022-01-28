New walking football sessions in Eastwood to 'reduce isolation and loneliness'

Walking football can give over 50s a new social life while keeping them fit and healthy.

The walking version of the well-loved sport is a fun, friendly and safe way of engaging in physical activity for people of all genders in later life.

The sessions, which are being run by Age UK Notts, are open to everyone, whether they've played football before or not and regardless of age.

Nicky Wheddon, senior operations manager at Age UK Notts, said: “It's great for the mind as well as the body and is a sociable sport, giving everyone involved the chance to make new friends and enjoy being part of a team.”

The walking football sessions will start at 4.30 pm on February 2 at Greasley Sports Centre.

Sessions will be held weekly and are open to anyone over the age of 50 regardless of ability or previous experience. All groups and sessions will be Covid-secure and delivered in accordance with Government guidelines.

Nicky added: “Being active is good for physical and mental health whatever your age and it’s especially important as we get older.

“It can improve confidence and wellbeing, help older people live independently for longer, and reduce isolation and loneliness.

“It’s been a difficult time for older people in our community during the pandemic, and our walking football programme will be a great opportunity for older people to feel active and socialise in a safe and fun environment.”

This local scheme is part of a wider Age UK walking football programme supported by The Football Association and Sport England to help older people in communities like Eastwood to keep active and to improve physical and mental wellbeing through playing the game.

To sign up to the walking football programme, or for more information, contact Tracey Hall, walking football project coordinator on 0115 8414488, or e-mail [email protected]