New vicar takes up the reins at historic Greasley church

The Reverend Denise Dodd was installed as the new vicar of St Mary’s Church, Greasley, in a ceremony held at the church on Sunday, November 7.

The service was led by the Bishop of Sherwood, the Right Reverend Dr Andy Emerton, and the Archdeacon of Newark, The Venerable Tors Ramsey.

Welcomes were given by representatives of the local community, including councillor Mick Brown on behalf of Greasley Parish Council and Pam Barrowcliffe on behalf of Greasley Beauvale Primary School, as well as representatives of various church groups.

Born and raised in Hucknall, Denise worked as operational services manager in the Department of Dietetics and Nutrition at the QMC and City hospitals before being accepted to train for ordination within the Church of England.

She was ordained as deacon in 2009 and became a priest a year later when she served as a curate at St James’s Church, Porchester.

After completing her curacy, Denise served as associate priest at St James for two years before moving to County Durham where she was chaplain and office manager to the Bishop of Durham, a post she held from 2014 until this year.

Reverend Denise is now keen to become familiar with the community in Greasley and help them come closer to God.

“I look forward to this new chapter of ministry in the communities and parish of Greasley,” said Denise after the ceremony.