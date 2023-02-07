Pierce of Art, on Queens Walk, which officially opened in early December is a body piercing and jewellery studio run by Paige Broome, 32, of Berry Hill, with the help of her partner. The shop is an expansion of the business’s first shop in Chesterfield.

Paige said: “Me and my partner bought a house in Berry Hill three years ago, and instead of commuting, we thought, why not branch out? We scouted the town to see what was available, fell in love with this spot and went from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve tried to step out of the stereotype of body piercing and offer something else. All of our jewellery is made for us, we only use medical-grade titanium and 14ct gold upwards. That way, we know it’s compatible with the body. It means you can have something beautiful straight away.”

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams with the team at Coalesce Tattoo Gallery

And Coalesce Tattoo Gallery, on Regent Street, also opened at the start of December 2022 and is owned by 29-year-old identical sisters Martyna and Dagmara Cielecka. The twins of Mansfield Woodhouse and Huthwaite always had a passion for opening a studio and were drawn to Mansfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martyna said: “We live nearby and wanted to be in one big studio, so this was convenient for us and has become a perfect location.

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams with Paige Broome and her partner outside Piece of Art

“Business has been busy since we opened in December, it’s been great.”

Dagmara said: “What makes us different is the different personalities within our team and a great vibe that you feel as soon as you walk through our door.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams, who has been to visit both the new businesses, said: “It’s been so inspiring meeting our young female entrepreneurs.