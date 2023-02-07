New tattoo parlour and body piercing and jewellery studio both run by Mansfield women join the town centre
A tattoo parlour and a body piercing and jewellery studio are among the latest new business ventures to join Mansfield’s town centre.
Pierce of Art, on Queens Walk, which officially opened in early December is a body piercing and jewellery studio run by Paige Broome, 32, of Berry Hill, with the help of her partner. The shop is an expansion of the business’s first shop in Chesterfield.
Paige said: “Me and my partner bought a house in Berry Hill three years ago, and instead of commuting, we thought, why not branch out? We scouted the town to see what was available, fell in love with this spot and went from there.
“We’ve tried to step out of the stereotype of body piercing and offer something else. All of our jewellery is made for us, we only use medical-grade titanium and 14ct gold upwards. That way, we know it’s compatible with the body. It means you can have something beautiful straight away.”
And Coalesce Tattoo Gallery, on Regent Street, also opened at the start of December 2022 and is owned by 29-year-old identical sisters Martyna and Dagmara Cielecka. The twins of Mansfield Woodhouse and Huthwaite always had a passion for opening a studio and were drawn to Mansfield.
Martyna said: “We live nearby and wanted to be in one big studio, so this was convenient for us and has become a perfect location.
“Business has been busy since we opened in December, it’s been great.”
Dagmara said: “What makes us different is the different personalities within our team and a great vibe that you feel as soon as you walk through our door.”
Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams, who has been to visit both the new businesses, said: “It’s been so inspiring meeting our young female entrepreneurs.
“What they are doing is offering something different, high-end, quality beauty that is going to draw people into the town, and it’s exactly the sort of thing that we’re looking for in Mansfield. Come to Mansfield, and see what they have to offer.”