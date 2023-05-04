The new shop will be open seven days a week, 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 7pm on Saturday and 10am to 6pm on Sunday.

The Tanning Shop will be located on St Peter’s Retail Park next to Greggs, in the former Carphone Warehouse.

New customers will receive one free UV tanning session (T&C’s apply) if they pre-register for Mansfield before the new salon opens.

The Tanning Shop will be opening a new branch in Mansfield

Mel Wilson, marketing director, said: “The Tanning Shop is continuing its expansion in 2023 and is excited to open in Mansfield.

"The brand prides itself on responsible, safe tanning solutions in a friendly and professional environment.

"The shop will have top-of-the-range laydown and stand-up tanning beds and new customers can try a UV tanning session for free if they register before the salon opens.”

The planning statement said: “High streets all over the UK are suffering and traditional retail use is in significant decline.

"The government now actively promotes an approach where any use which increases footfall to a centre should be encouraged even to the extent that office uses are permitted development at ground floor retail sites and primary and secondary shopping frontages have little meaning in planning policy terms.

"Similarly residential uses are also actively permitted in retail locations including ground floor commercial premises under permitted development rights.

“Footfall to the subject property will be activated as well as to the retail scheme in general through linked shopping trips.

“Tanning salon uses are of walk-to uses which contribute positively to vitality and viability.”

Mansfield Tanning Shop will be fitted with top-of-the-range lay-down and stand-up tanning beds so whatever your preference there will be a bed for you.

The store will also be the first in the Tanning Shop estate to house the brand-new Prestige Fusion.

It’s new Fusion Technology, combines Activating Light LEDs and Radiance LEDs for the first time. Blue Activating Light LEDs prepare the skin for tanning and improve the directly visible tanning results and Red Radiance LEDs care for the skin while tanning and intensify the tan even more.